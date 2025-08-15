Listen Live
King Combs Gets Real: Never Stop EP and Life After Loss

Published on August 15, 2025

Sean Combs Interview Graphic POTC
Source: Reach Media / Urban One

King Combs stopped by “Posted on the Corner” to celebrate his latest EP Never Stop, and what started as a routine interview quickly turned into something much deeper. The young artist, son of Sean “Diddy” Combs, showed a vulnerability we rarely see from him.

“ATL what’s good? It’s King Combs. I’m here,” he announced with his signature energy, but as the conversation progressed, we witnessed a more introspective side of the 26-year-old rapper.

Working with Kanye West on Never Stop was clearly a transformative experience for King Combs. “He’s definitely a genius, creative genius. And being in the studio with him and seeing how he creates the beats from scratch… sometimes the song be like reversed. You don’t even know what he about to cook up.”

The collaboration pushed King Combs into new creative territories, something evident throughout the EP’s sound. He emphasized that every track was “cooked from scratch,” resulting in what he calls “straight heat.”

Perhaps the most powerful moment came when discussing the track “Kim,” dedicated to his late mother. When asked to describe his mood using a song from the EP, he chose this deeply personal tribute: “I might have to go with Kim, you know, shout out my mom forever.”

King Combs revealed this project marked a departure from his usual approach. “On this tape I got a little bit more vulnerable than my other songs… I kind of dug a little deeper than I usually would.” The Houston-influenced, chopped and screwed production on “Kim” provided the perfect backdrop for his raw emotions.


The EP’s title isn’t just catchy – it’s his life philosophy. When asked if he ever wanted to quit, he was emphatic: “Never a moment where I wanted to stop. But during some rough times, dark times… that’s what stood out for me – Never Stop.”

This mindset extends to his advice for young fans facing similar losses. “Know that they’re still with you. My mom is my biggest fan, so I know she’s still rooting for me and helping me and guiding me.”

Beyond the music, King Combs teased upcoming merch drops and a Never Stop tour. “We definitely doing a Never Stop tour. Be ready. ATL, watch out.” Never Stop isn’t just an EP; it’s King Combs’ declaration that vulnerability and strength can coexist.

King Combs Gets Real: Never Stop EP and Life After Loss  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

