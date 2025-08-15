Listen Live
Desi Banks Talks New Tour and His Beef with Avondale

Published on August 15, 2025

DESI BANKS SUPREME THUMBNAIL
Source: R1 Digital / Radio One Cincinnati


Comedian Desi Banks stopped by to kick it with DJ Supreme before hitting the stage at Funny Bone this weekend, and you already know the conversation went left (in the best way).

They talked about his new tour “Elevation”, his upcoming sitcom, and how he’s determined to become a household name. Then… Supreme hit him with a ski mask and some Black Forces out of nowhere—and Desi wasted no time blaming it on Avondale. You’ve gotta watch the full interview to catch his reaction.

Catch the full interview below!

See Desi Banks all weekend at the Liberty Center Funny Bone! Click here for times and tickets.

