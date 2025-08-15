Desi Banks Talks New Tour and His Beef with Avondale
Comedian Desi Banks stopped by to kick it with DJ Supreme before hitting the stage at Funny Bone this weekend, and you already know the conversation went left (in the best way).
They talked about his new tour “Elevation”, his upcoming sitcom, and how he’s determined to become a household name. Then… Supreme hit him with a ski mask and some Black Forces out of nowhere—and Desi wasted no time blaming it on Avondale. You’ve gotta watch the full interview to catch his reaction.
Catch the full interview below!
See Desi Banks all weekend at the Liberty Center Funny Bone! Click here for times and tickets.
-
Win $250 in Back 2 School Cash!
-
Miss Lawrence: HIV Awareness, Hollywood Insights, and Keeping It Real
-
CareSource Adopt a Classroom
-
2025 Cincinnati Music Festival Lineup Announced
-
Kierra Sheard Reflects on Life, Musical Collaboration and More
-
20 Photos of Ja'Marr Chase’s GF Deja Nicole Hiott
-
The Lo’Down with Lore’l: Kanye West Pops Up in Diddy’s Court Drama, Reginae Defends Lil Wayne
-
Island Frydays is Making a Comeback