Source: RALPH LAUREN / Ralph Lauren

One the world’s most beloved fashion mascots is making his film debut. Ralph Lauren’s Polo Bear is the star of an animated short.

As per Hypebeast the American apparel brand is bringing their besuited bruin to the big stage. This week Ralph Lauren teased an animated short film featuring the Polo Bear. Titled Operation Black Tie, the beloved animal gets the Batman treatment with narrator setting up the opening scene of him in his downtown townhouse. This project also nods to a James Bond as we find the Polo Bear on a covert mission to recover some artwork. He is joined by a pigeon as he makes moves from “brownstone to beach house, from polo game to gala.” It seems the mascot will not having any speaking lines as the narrator makes mention that they will attempt the heist without saying a word.

Originally making its retail debut back in 1991, the Polo Bear became a thing when employees gifted Ralph and Jerry Lauren personalized Steiff teddy bears dressed in RL like clothing. Leadership loved the idea and quickly pushed to soft launch the Polo Bear with a limited run of 200 “Preppy Bear” sold at their flagship Madison Avenue location in Manhattan. The item would soon sell out prompting the company to extend the use. In 1992 the Polo Bear appeared on a hand knit sweater which was also very well received by consumers. After twenty years it remains a key part of the Ralph Lauren identity.

The full film for The Polo Bear Chronicles: Operation Black Tie is set to premiere on Aug. 14 at 9 AM ET on YouTube. You can see the trailer below.

Ralph Lauren’s Polo Bear Makes Film Debut In Animated Short was originally published on hiphopwired.com