Paul Wall Joins ‘Gracie’s Corner’ With A ‘Wheels On The Bus’ Remix

Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty

Houston rapper Paul Wall has teamed up with the popular children’s YouTube channel “Gracie’s Corner” for a fresh take on the classic song “Wheels on the Bus.” Read more and watch the episode inside.

The collaboration, dubbed the “H-Town Remix,” blends the familiar children’s tune with trap beats and Houston-themed lyrics. It creates a unique and engaging experience that young audiences love.

“Gracie’s Corner” was created by Houston couple Javoris and Arlene Hollingsworth during the COVID-19 pandemic. The show aims to provide educational content that reflects the diversity of its audience. Their daughter, Graceyn, lends her voice to the animated character Gracie, bringing life to songs that combine learning with fun. The channel has garnered nearly 5.4 million subscribers and has been recognized with NAACP awards for Outstanding Children’s Program and Animated Series. ​

In the animated music video for the remix, Wall’s avatar drives a candy red Cadillac alongside a school bus. They continue adding to the iconic Houston imagery with the “We Love Houston” sign and Paul Wall’s signature grill. His verse includes lines such as “Rolling rolling 84s, candy paint dripping off the doors,” adding a local flair to the children’s classic.

The collaboration has been well-received, with the video amassing over 435,000 views on YouTube. Wall shared his excitement on Instagram, posting a video of himself enjoying the remix and asking fans, “Have yall heard my new collab with the iconic x legendary Gracie’s Corner???? Should Gracie get some grillz??” ​

Gracie’s Corner continues to innovate in the realm of children’s educational content, fusing music, culture, and learning in a way that resonates with both kids and parents. The “Wheels on the Bus – H-Town Remix” featuring Paul Wall is available on YouTube and various music streaming platforms. ​

Check out the video below:

