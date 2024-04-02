Kash Doll’s Gender Reveal Is Delivered By The Easter Bunny – It’s A Girl!

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

It’s giving bunnies and babies!

This weekend, the Kash Doll celebrated her newest bundle of joy with an Easter-themed party with friends, family, and loved ones. Her son, Kashton, and boyfriend, Tracy T, assisted with the reveal.

According to social media videos, after guests arrived and participated in an Easter egg hunt, the party’s Easter bunny delivered the most important egg of all. Handing an oversized ivory egg to big brother, Kashton, the bunny helped tell the world the highly anticipated news.

When Kashton opened the egg, a pink baby chick sat inside, and pink smoke filled the air. Party attendees screamed as they realized Kash Doll was having a baby girl!

The hairslayer shared moments from her Easter-themed party on Instagram on April 1. She dropped a carousel teaser with adorable images of her family in pink and blue and a video with footage from her intimate affair.

Kash Doll and Tracy T wore colors that showed the “teams” they were on heading into the party. The femcee donned a flowy pink set, showing she was “Team Girl,” while Tracy T sported a blue Versace shirt as the Coach of “Team Boy.” Kashton rocked a white Versace T-shirt and jeans.

Congratulations pour in for Kash Doll’s ‘baby doll’ on the way.

Well wishes, love, and support poured in following Kash Doll’s announcement. It’s been only four hours since the fly girl’s post, and more than 19,000 fans have already jumped into her comment sections.

One fan commented, “Aww Congrats Kash Doll!! I know your baby girl is going to be so adorable & spoiled, & literally a Doll just like her mommy!!” While another wrote, “WE HAVING US A LITTLE CHICK! Finally, You are about to have your very own personal doll! You Got Yo Babygirl! & LAWD! She is going to be something else! I can’t wait to meet your mini-me! TT BABY! I’m obsessed already! :).”

Congratulations, Kash Doll! We can’t wait to see your baby girl.

