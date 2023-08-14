Listen Live
Cincinnati: Local Track Teams Make All American At The Junior Olympics In Iowa

Cincinnati: Local Track Teams Make All American At The Junior Olympics In Iowa

Published on August 14, 2023

Cincinnati Jr. Olympic All Americans

Congrats to the local track clubs 40 West And 513 Elite!

Both Cincinnati clubs went to Des Moines, IA and competed and made Cincinnati happy.

513 Elite had 3 All Americans

  • Jason Wilkerson 3- 11 year old medalist in both pentathlon and high jump
  • Adrienne Knox-11 year old girls National champion in Pentathlon, bronze medalist in 80m hurdles and the 7th place in long jump
  • Bellamy Durojaiye -8 year old girls national champion in shot put.

 

40 West had 3 All Americans

  • Illyas Ellis- 9 years old Long Jump
  • AJ Freeman- 9 years old Long Jump
  • Marian Sissy Davis 11 years old  1500 Racewalk All American , Pentathlon Hurdles and High Jump

Congrats once again to both trap clubs and making Cincinnati proud!

Cincinnati: Local Track Teams Make All American At The Junior Olympics In Iowa  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

