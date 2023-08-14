Congrats to the local track clubs 40 West And 513 Elite!
Both Cincinnati clubs went to Des Moines, IA and competed and made Cincinnati happy.
513 Elite had 3 All Americans
- Jason Wilkerson 3- 11 year old medalist in both pentathlon and high jump
- Adrienne Knox-11 year old girls National champion in Pentathlon, bronze medalist in 80m hurdles and the 7th place in long jump
- Bellamy Durojaiye -8 year old girls national champion in shot put.
40 West had 3 All Americans
- Illyas Ellis- 9 years old Long Jump
- AJ Freeman- 9 years old Long Jump
- Marian Sissy Davis 11 years old 1500 Racewalk All American , Pentathlon Hurdles and High Jump
Congrats once again to both trap clubs and making Cincinnati proud!
Cincinnati: Local Track Teams Make All American At The Junior Olympics In Iowa was originally published on rnbcincy.com
