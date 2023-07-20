Listen Live
Cincy

Cincinnati: Public Schools Is Working To Fill Nearly 200 Positions

Cincinnati: Public Schools Is Working To Fill Nearly 200 Positions

Published on July 20, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE

It looks like CPS is looking to fill 200 Positions. So if you need a JOB this could be for you!

Via Fox19

The need is pretty great. We are experiencing a teacher shortage across the board in all areas of education in all states. Cincinnati Public Schools is no different,” said Katrina Riley, CPS Chief of Human Resources.

Riley says the district is facing an uphill battle with the start of the school year inching near.

 

Cincinnati: Public Schools Is Working To Fill Nearly 200 Positions  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

More from 101.1 The Wiz

Leave a Reply

Trending Now

101.1 The Wiz

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close