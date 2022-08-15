101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Today’s Asking For A Friend comes from Brittany! Brit doesn’t know if her friends are hating on her new relationship or trying to warn here of the red flags! She says that they all claim that her new man has “bad energy” and she doesn’t know what to do! Have you ever experienced your friends not getting along with your partner before? Listen to the full call below!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

AFAF: My Friends Think My New Man Has Bad Energy! was originally published on themorninghustle.com