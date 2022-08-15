Diva’s Daily Dirt: Mariah Carey’s Crib Burglarized & Nipsey Hussle Day

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Mariah Carey’s Atlanta Mansion Burglarized While She Was On Vacation

Mariah Carey may have had to rehire a new security team over at her Atlanta mansion. Carey’s $5.65-million pad was burglarized last month while she was on vacation in Capri, Italy and the Hamptons. It is unclear how much valuables were taken as the investigation is still ongoing.

Despite this, we know that Mariah Carey’s luxurious palace has nine bedrooms, thirteen bathrooms, a pool, a tennis court, and a playground, so there’s a good chance it was ransacked for its treasures. On July 27, police were notified of the burglary. Meanwhile, the Queen of Christmas was spotted in Capri, Italy enjoying the good life!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CgNGXVyLBc7/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Watch Nipsey Hussle’s Hollywood Star Celebration Ceremony

Nipsey Hussle is celebrating his heavenly 37th Birthday today with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. London, who shares 5-year-old son Kross with Hussle, spoke at the event, thanking the Chamber of Commerce for honoring a visionary.

As much as Hussle was honored for his musical achievements, he was also remembered for starting a legacy in Los Angeles that continues to this day. #TheMarathonContinues

https://www.instagram.com/p/ChSjXxwv2sv/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

“I think I speak for the entire city of L.A. when I say that we’ve always known Hussle was destined for greatness, this moment only amplifies that for us,” London said, taking a deep breath before continuing. “Nip would have been honored by this moment. I think he would want everyone to remember that you can’t get to what’s possible unless you commit to moving forward.”

