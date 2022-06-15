101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

We’ve been watching Judge Mathis for many years and now we get to get an insight into his life. Judge Greg Mathis is bringing us into his family structure with his brand new reality TV coming to E! on Sunday, June 19. Mathis Family Matter will show his life outside of the courtroom as a father to adult children who are ready to share their own journeys, careers, relationships, and more.

Judge Mathis is very intentional about his purpose for his show down to its premiere date. He shares why this is the right time to share a strong black family on screens.

Judge Mathis Talks Showing Positive Black Fatherhood On New Reality Show ‘Mathis Family Matters’ was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com