Anti-Masker Banned From Airline For Wearing A Thong On His Face In Protest Compares Himself To Rosa Parks

Just put on the damn mask, people.

Anti-maskers are already among the most annoying, wannabe-oppressed people on Earth, but there’s a special place in caucasity hell for white anti-maskers who compare themselves to Black civil rights activists.

Understand this: White people who compare their ridiculous, pseudointellectual fight against vaccine or mask mandates to the civil rights movement of the ’50s and ’60s do so for one reason—they’re racist. 

There’s just no way a white person isn’t inherently anti-Black if they’re trivializing Black people’s fight to have our very humanity recognized—a fight that cost countless Black people their lives and/or physical and mental wellbeing—by comparing it to an idiot’s personal choice not to help protect the public from a deadly virus during a global pandemic by simply putting on a mask.

Meet 38-year-old Adam Jenne from Cape Coral, Florida.

Adam Jenne is an idiot.

Jenne is an idiot who recently got himself banned from United Airlines after being booted from a flight for wearing a thong on his face instead of a mask, according to Insider.

Sisqó didn’t sing for this.

Now, I don’t know if Jenne had just come from a bachelor party, or if he’d just got done digging through his grandmother’s underwear drawer or if the man just likes wearing skimpy red thongs because they make him feel pretty, I just know that airline employees (or employees of any public establishment for that matter) are tired of these juvenile, entitled, melanin-redacted morons who think the U.S. Constitution of Whiteness (so just basically the regular Constitution) grants them the right to walk into any public space without respecting said space’s rules.

Anyway, back to Jenne being a racist idiot.

In an interview with Fox affiliate WSVN 7News Miami, Jenne said his “let me eat your thong-th-thong-thong-thong” stunt was all about him protesting mask mandates on flights.

“Illustrating that absurdity by wearing women’s underwear on my face sounds perfect,” Jenne said. “Everything else that has sparked change in this country has started from everyday people. Rosa Parks wasn’t famous. She changed the course of history.”

Parks was actually a seasoned civil rights activist who did a whole hell of a lot more for the movement than refuse to give up her seat on the bus for a white passenger, but Jenne wouldn’t know anything about that because MAGA enthusiasts (if being an anti-masker didn’t give him away, the “Let’s go Brandon” t-shirt he wore on the flight did) don’t actually know anything about Black history or our historic and ongoing fight against white supremacy.

In fact, the only oppressive act white conservatives seem to be willing to fight against is the act of breathing their own rotten bologna-smelling breath back into their own nostrils. (This is my standing theory for why they hate wearing masks so much.)

Anyway, Jenne said the United Airlines flight wasn’t the first time he’d worn ladies’ underwear on his face to make his stupid AF point about mask mandates—he’s been burdening airline employees who are just trying to do their jobs for some time, apparently.

“Every single flight has been met with different reactions from the flight crew,” he said. “Some with a wild appreciation, others confrontational.” He also said he received an email from United banning him from all flights while the airline reviews his case.

“The customer clearly wasn’t in compliance with the federal mask mandate, and we appreciate that our team addressed the issue on the ground prior to takeoff, avoiding any potential disruptions on the air,” the airline said in a statement, Insider reported.

Just put on the damn mask, people. This is so dumb.

Anti-Masker Banned From Airline For Wearing A Thong On His Face In Protest Compares Himself To Rosa Parks  was originally published on newsone.com

