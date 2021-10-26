Tammy Rivera’s Instagram Rant Accusing CVS Employee Of Racial Profiling Backfires

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The wife of Florida based rapper Waka Flocka and recording artist, Tammy Rivera shared a series of videos to her Instagram page Monday morning. The videos captured a recent encounter during a trip to her neighborhood CVS pharmacy and convenience store. In the video she accuses store worker of profiling and watching her in the store while she attempted to shop. Now usually our people stay ready to pull up in the name of injustice but this instance had more than a few of us scratching our temples.

In the since deleted video, you can see a you enraged Tammy walking through the store recalling her interaction to her Instagram followers claiming that she was racially profiled while opening a package before paying for it. “This lady-she must be new- she’s been watching me so hard” said Rivera. “When I opened this pack she said, don’t do that!”

Umm sorry to break it to you Tammy but we all know you can’t open packages before paying girl! Twitter had a hilarious reaction.

After being called out for her actions by fans around the world who saw the video and supported the decision of the young Asian CVS employee, Tammy took to her page to clarify a few things:

