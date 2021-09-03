Mind Ya Business: Ms. Pat Knows Why Busta Rhymes Is A Anti-Masker

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Comedian Ms. Pat’s time is now! With her new show on BET Plus+ has everyone running to stream. The real life scenarios, the culture and the language are all reasons why The Ms. Pat Show is quickly becoming one of the most popular show on broadcast. She checked in with The Morning Hustle to discuss the latest trending topics like the mask mandate, R.Kelly sex offender trial, and more.

The Ms. Pat show has also been renewed for two more seasons.

