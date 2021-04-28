News
HomeNews

Walmart Vs Kanye? Retail Giant Files Complaint Over New Yeezy Logo

The company claims a proposed design may confuse customers.

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE
Kanye West on Kimmel

Source: ABC / abc

Kanye has had his fair share of public disputes over the years, but his latest beef has nothing to do with music. Walmart has an issue with a proposed logo design for the iconic Yeezy brand.

The retail giant alleges that the design “is likely to cause confusion, mistake and deception” which could result in consumers wrongly associating the Yeezy brand with Walmart.

A trademark application for the new Yeezy logo, made up of eight dotted lines, was filed in January 2020. The rapper’s company says their logo was inspired by “rays of the sun.”

YOU BE THE JUDGE: COMPARE BOTH LOGOS HERE

The Walmart logo, made up of six rays in a circle “to resemble a spark,” was approved by the United States Patent and Trademark Office in 2008.

Wal-Mart Lowers Earnings Estimate After Weak Second Quarter

Source: Scott Olson / Getty

Kanye’s team has yet to publicly address the situation. Walmart, however, said they wrote West’s company in July 2020, August 2020, January 2021 and February 2021.

“Walmart has repeatedly sought to understand Yeezy’s planned use of the Yeezy Application, with the goal of finding ways in which the Walmart Spark Design and the Yeezy Application can co-exist with one another,” the letter said. “However, to date, we have not received any conclusive information from Yeezy regarding the planned use or any cooperation from Yeezy in order to find common ground.”

Kanye West on Kimmel

Kanye Demands Apology From Drake and J. Cole in Latest Twitter Rant

7 photos Launch gallery

Kanye Demands Apology From Drake and J. Cole in Latest Twitter Rant

Continue reading Kanye Demands Apology From Drake and J. Cole in Latest Twitter Rant

Kanye Demands Apology From Drake and J. Cole in Latest Twitter Rant

Kanye is on one again. Last night the rapper and presidential candidate took to Twitter to address a few things. He demanded a public apology from J. Cole and Drake, for what he believes have been sneak disses thrown his way for years. He also requests a sit down with Jay Z, though he had a little trouble spelling his government name correctly. Ye also went in on ownership and a few other more coherent thoughts. Check out the tweets and let us know what you think!  

The Latest:

Walmart Vs Kanye? Retail Giant Files Complaint Over New Yeezy Logo  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
Funeral Plans For Digital Underground’s Shock G Have…
 2 hours ago
04.28.21
Willow Smith Releases New Track “Transparent Soul” With…
 3 hours ago
04.28.21
The U.S. Government Is Suing Ja Rule For…
 6 hours ago
04.28.21
Researchers Find That Hip-Hop Music Leads To Better…
 6 hours ago
04.28.21
Photos
Close