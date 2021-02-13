Saweetie Smitten With Quavo Says He Taught Her How To Love

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Saweetie and Quavo have been together for two years, and she credits him for teaching her how to love. Is marriage in the cards for these two love birds? I love watching how in love with each other they are. Read more below as she dishes the deets on how he teaches her to love despite her upbringing.

Hopefully, with Valentine’s Day approaching we’re reflecting on the various forms of love in our life. Saweetie was doing that recently when she joined Angela Yee, TS Madison, Codie Elaine Oliver, and Devyn Simone on the Black Is Love panel hosted by Facebook Dating this week.

There she shared her thoughts on the notion that opposites attract. She said that the sentiment is certainly true for her relationship with rapper Quavo, whom she began dating in 2018. She said not only are the two opposite, the way they show love is entirely different. Saweetie said that Quavo has been instrumental in how to be more expressive in showcasing the love that she feels.

