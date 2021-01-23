CLOSE
Saweetie Shares When Quavo Fell In Love

Saweetie and Quavo are proving again that they are “couple goals.”

She recently revealed that she knew the exact moment her boyfriend Quavo loved her.

She told Page Six, “The moment I realized that Quavo really loved me is when he saved me some of his food. He gave me his last piece of chicken.”

“Those are the things that really matter: the things that have no price on them,” the “Best Friends” rapper said, somewhat contradicting previous comments she made about Birkins that set Twitter ablaze. “The Bentley is cool but I’m really into intimacy and how you treat me with my emotional feels.”

Not only is Saweetie giving us relationship goals while topping the charts, the Bay area star just made her acting debut this week during the midseason premiere of Grown-ish, the Black-ish spinoff series starring Yara Shahidi.

