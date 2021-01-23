Soulja Boy Faces Sexual Battery & Kidnapping Accusations AGAIN

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Soulja can’t stay out of drama! He is being accused of sexual battery, domestic violence, and kidnapping. AGAIN! The story definitely is messy and took an interesting turn.

(AllHipHop News)

An unnamed woman is accusing Soulja Boy (born DeAndre Cortez Way) of raping her multiple times beginning in 2019, according to reports. “Jane Doe” is suing the “Crank That (Soulja Boy)” chart-topper for sexual battery, assault, false imprisonment, infliction of emotional distress, and other damages.

The accuser, an alleged former personal assistant for the rapper, apparently admits in the legal papers that she and Soulja Boy were involved in a romantic relationship that eventually led to her moving in with him. She supposedly left him in August 2020 after another alleged violent attack that she believes almost led to her death.

