30 Under 30 Honoree – Arnesha Jordan

Name: Arnesha Jordan

Age: 29

Job Title: Community Health Workker at Tri Health

Arneisha Jordan was born and raised in Cincinnati Ohio. She graduated from Roger Bacon high school and got her associates degree in health science at Cincinnati State. She is currently enrolled at NKU and will be finishing her bachelor’s degree in the summer of 2021. She has always enjoyed helping others, and she plans to enroll in a Master of Social Work program to answer her calling. Arneisha is a Community Health Worker (CHW) for TriHealth. She works on the Ambulatory Care Coordination Team with a remarkable group of social workers and nurses. As a CHW she is a frontline public health worker and trusted member of the community. She serves her patients and has a deep understanding of each unique situation. Because of her close relationship with her patients she is able to serve as a liaison between healthcare and social services in the community to facilitate access to services and improve the quality and cultural competence of service delivery. As a CHW Arneisha is also able to build individual and community capacity by increasing health knowledge and self-sufficiency. Her mission is to close gaps in healthcare and empower individuals to gain access to healthcare and community resources. Her skills allow her to eliminate barriers to healthcare and advocate for individuals and communities. Last year was honored at TriHealth with the Living Our Values Award for going above and beyond to serve her patients.

