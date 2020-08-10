Carole Baskin, from the hit Netflix documentary, “Tiger King” joins plenty of people upset about the WAP video. Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion featured big cats and tigers and Carole is outraged.

The internet tried to kill off Fivio Foreign after a shooting happened in Atlanta. He was not hurt in the shooting.

Will 50 Cent and Rick Ross mend their relationship? Listen to the terms and conditions of the biggest boss.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Carole Baskin Is Upset At WAP Video & 50 Cent & Rick Ross Are Friends?! [WATCH] was originally published on themorninghustle.com