Saweetie Gets Her Hustler Spirit And Fabulous Style From Her Grandmother

Saweetie is scorching hot on the July/August cover of Maxim Magazine. The My Type rapper looks sizzling wearing swimwear by Daphne Joy (also known as the mother of 50 Cent’s youngest son).

Inside the glossy the rapper, whose fashion and style is always on point, opened up about transitioning from influencer fame to becoming popularity for her music, which she said wasn’t easy.

“As a new artist coming from being an influencer, a lot of people didn’t respect me,” she told the sexy publication.

Earlier this month, Saweetie released her latest single Tap In — a 2020 spin on Too Short’s Blow The Whistle. The single will be featured on her upcoming project Pretty B*tch Music. Saweetie is often praised for her beauty, but says it’s her mission to redefine the word “pretty.”

““I grew up in a house of all shapes and sizes of women. Pretty means different things to different cultures, different groups, different backgrounds and different ages,” she revealed.

As for the latter of the title, she has an acronym for that. “Bitch means Boss, Independent, Tough, Creative and Hyphy,” she explained. “This is going to be a great moment for women. My music is empowering, inspiring, but it’s also fun.”

Saweetie gets her bad b*tch mentality from her grandmother. “She’d come back with her pretty nails, her bomb hair, and she had a whole bunch of money in her purse and I was like, I want to be like that one day,” she reminisced. “She inspired me to get my hustle on and at the same time be fabulous.”

