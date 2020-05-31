White Protestors Create Human Shield To Protect Black Protestors

You won’t see these positive images when you turn on the news and see the outrage and pain rampaging across the nation. So I want to make sure you see it here. This week in Louisville there was a solidarity that our forefathers could only dream of when a group of white women stood to protect black protestors from the police. In the midst of pain, a lot of hope is being born.

via. Courier Journal

A photo from Thursday night’s protest in downtown Louisville appears to show a line of white women, arms locked, standing between Louisville Metro Police officers and black protesters.

It quickly went viral, shared on social media by organizations like the Kentucky National Organization for Women, where it was shared more than 100,000 times on Facebook.

“This is a line of white people forming a barrier between Black protesters and the police. This is love. This is what you do with your privilege,” the post states. Check out the Picture below.

Read More: https://www.courier-journal.com/story/news/local/2020/05/29/breonna-taylor-photo-white-women-between-police-black-protesters/5286416002/

