Quavo Says Lil Wayne Inspired Him To Finish School

I have so much respect for Quavo for taking the steps to get his diploma. But I have even more respect for Lil Wayne for encouraging him to better himself. Check out the interview below.

The Migos rapper became a high school graduate this week when he received his diploma from Berkmar High School in Lilburn, Georgia, and he credits Lil Wayne for giving him the motivation to pursue his education. During an interview with Weezy on Apple Music’s Young Money Radio on Friday, the Class of 2020 graduate opened up about his decision to finish school.

 

