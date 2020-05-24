CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Tekashi Reminds Charlamagne Of His Sexy Promise

Tekashi69

Source: @JustInMyView / R1 Digital

At this point ya’ll just gotta jump Tekashi 6ix9ine! He has single handedly taken on Billboard, Snoop Dogg, Justin Beiber, Ariana Grande, G Herbo and now Charlamagne. The kid hasn’t even been home a month. Whos next on his hit list?

via. XXLmag

6ix9ine has left no doubt that he is back to his trolling ways, following his release from prison. Now, he has set his sights on Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club co-host Charlamagne Tha God.

On Saturday (May 23), Tekashi posted a video of Charlamagne on his Brilliant Idiots Podcast. Recorded when 6ix9ine was in jail facing 20-plus years for federal racketeering charges, the controversial media personality made a bold statement.

“If Tekashi 6ix9ine beats this case, I’ll suck his dick,” Charlamagne claimed. “You don’t even have to ask me.”

Read More: 6ix9ine Reminds Charlamagne About His Offer to Fellate Tekashi – XXL | https://www.xxlmag.com/news/2020/05/6ix9ine-reminds-charlamagne-tha-god-fellatio-offer/?utm_source=tsmclip&utm_medium=referral

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Tekashi69
Tekashi Reminds Charlamagne Of His Sexy Promise
 2 hours ago
05.23.20
13 items
Azealia Banks Drags Lana Del Rey By Her…
 2 days ago
05.22.20
20 items
Professional LeBron Hater Paul Pierce Says The King…
 2 days ago
05.22.20
Tammy Rivera Regrets Getting Liposuction
 2 days ago
05.21.20
Photos
Close