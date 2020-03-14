Rapper Drake Tells Judge He’s Too Busy For Assault Lawsuit

Drake is simply too busy to go to court to face a lawsuit filed by a guy who was beaten up in front of a club in West Hollywood.

The world is different when you are a Drake.

It seems that the “God’s Plan” rapper either does not know how it works in the states or will be receiving some special attention that is usually not afforded to the average joe.

According to sources, Drake (whose real name is Aubrey Graham) asked a presiding judge to push back his scheduled trial date because he simply does not have the time to go to court.

In January, Drake and Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Younes Bendjima were sued over a fight in front of a club in West Hollywood in March of 2018.

The boxer was reportedly captured on video punching a man named Bennett Sipes at Delilah nightclub. The assault took place in front of a group that included Drake and American football star Odell Beckham Jr. Check out the video in the link below

Source