CLOSE
So Beautiful
HomeSo Beautiful

At 59, Robin Roberts Shuts It Down Stylishly Showing Skin And Tight Abs

2019 NBA Awards - Arrivals

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty


Robin Roberts is a forever mood. The 59-year-old journalist is an inspiration to many. She is quick witted and willing to ask the tough questions during interviews; however, she also is a two-time cancer survivor. While Roberts is known more for her brains and unlike many celebs, doesn’t use her body for “likes” and attention, she showed up to host and present the Lifetime screening of Stolen By My Mother: The Kamiyah Mobley Story showing us BAWWWDY!

At 59, Robin Roberts Shuts It Down Stylishly Showing Skin And Tight Abs  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1 2 3 4Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Urban One Honors Air Date With Ford
Videos
Latest
Snoop Dogg Teams With Dunkin’ For Limited-Edition Plant…
 6 hours ago
01.15.20
Tekashi 6ix9ine Files Motion For Home Confinement Out…
 6 hours ago
01.15.20
16 items
Rapper Who Did Bid For Tax Evasion Endorses…
 16 hours ago
01.15.20
Rich The Kid ft. Quavo “That’s Tuff,” Young…
 19 hours ago
01.15.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close