Nonstop: Drake Confirms New Season Of ‘Top Boy’ In 2020

It seems in 2020 Drake is playing his cards with much candor. He has confirmed the critically-acclaimed show Top Boy will be returning for another run.

As spotted on Hypebeast, the highly-rated show will be returning to Netflix. While there was no formal announcement from the streaming giant, GRM Daily got Drizzy to spill the tea. In an Instagram post, the UK-based publication revealed the drama did great numbers in 2019 and asked, “Will we see a new series in 2020? ”.

The “God’s Plan” rapper dropped a comment saying “Of course.” As one of the executive producers for the series, this seems all the confirmation the people need as Aubrey was critical in getting the show back on air after being canceled when its second season concluded. As a fan of the program, Drake flexed his Hollywood power along with Maverick Carter to acquire the rights for Top Boy. Season three premiered on Netflix on September 13, 2019. Series four is expected to launch in late 2020.

