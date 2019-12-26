“B*tch R-Kelly’d Me” Da Baby Speaks About Being Molested At 5-Years-Old [VIDEO]

Sadly, sexual abuse of children is all too common. And while some of us conceptualize it for what it is, for men, with the way sex is seen as some type of rite of passage or something they are supposed to desire from a woman, without exception, the lines get blurred.

You’ll often hear men describing predatory, molestation or rape encounters with older women as “losing their virginity” or the beginning of their sexual experience. But in actuality, it’s the violation of a trusting child.

28-year-old rapper Da Baby appeared on Angela Yee’s podcast Lip Service. At the very top of the interview, Yee and her co-hosts, Lore’l and GiGi Maguire, spoke about losing their virginity to a woman. GiGi shared that she hunched another girl until the both of them climaxed. While the hosts argued about whether or not that constituted losing one’s virginity, Da Baby shared that he had done something similar, much earlier.

Da Baby: “If that’s losing your virginity. Then I lost my virginity at four/five years old…Never mind I ain’t gon’ speak on it. But like, I got two older brothers. So all the older n*ggas from the neighborhood, they used to come to the crib. My momma worked two jobs. She wouldn’t even be home. Me and my brothers would come straight home from school. We little ass boys. And there was this little girl, not a little girl, they was grown. My brother was a kid. My oldest brother was a kid. So I’m a kid kid. I’m like five years old. And in there doing whatever they was doing. And I was copying off them n*ggas: Humping on her leg, sucking on her titties, that type of sh*t at five years old. B*tch R-Kelly’d me when I think about it. She was grown. They look like they were grown. Like 17-18. My first time sharing that on camera. But yeah, I wouldn’t call that losing my virginity. I ain’t know what I was doing then. I knew more than the average five-year-old.”

They gloss over this particular story relatively quickly but you can watch the full interview in the video below.

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com.

“B*tch R-Kelly’d Me” Da Baby Speaks About Being Molested At 5-Years-Old [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: