Kanye West came through on a promise, sort of. Yeezy and his Sunday Service squad dropped on album, Jesus Is Born, on Christmas (Dec. 25).

This is Yeezy second album of the year since he dropped the enigmatic Jesus Is King a few months back. Notably, one of the album’s biggest advocates is Donald Trump Jr., so you can probably guess how that endorsement was receivedKkklout Chaser Donald Trump Jr. Loves Kanye West’s ‘Jesus Is King’ Album, Twitter Is Aghast.

Back in October, West said that he would be dropping a new album this year, but most people dismissed the notion. Not that Yeezy is a liar, but son’s ambitions sometimes does fall short, if we’re going to keep it a buck. But worth noting is that the album is credited to the Sunday Service Choir and Yeezy’s label, Def Jam, doesn’t seem to be involved.

Recently, West has been taking his Sunday Service choir on the road to perform operas, the latest in NYC’s Lincoln Center. There are even reportedly plans for West to link with prosperity preacher Joel Osteen and take his Sunday Service concerts on a national tour.

As for Jesus Is Born, the album is 19 tracks of spiritual songs produced by Mr. West. You’ll surely recognize some of the gospel-inflected R&B from his Sunday Service gigs, like their take on Soul II Soul’s hit “Back To Life.”

That’s all we got to say. No word on this is the music that Dr. Dre was mixing or if a proper Jesus Is King II is also on deck, though.

Listen to Jesus Is Born below.

Kanye West Dropped Sunday Service Choir Album On Christmas Day was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Written By: Alvin aqua Blanco Posted 4 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: