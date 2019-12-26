Black Love Wins Out: Carmelo & LaLa Anthony Spend The Holidays Together

Things weren’t looking up for the union of Carmelo and LaLa Anthony, this after a video leaked of the Portland Trailblazers star on a yacht with another woman. While it has been reported that the couple has been living apart, signs show that they’ve worked out their differences and an epic holiday of the Anthonys and their son solidified that fact.

Via Instagram, LaLa Anthony shared a selfie of Melo and their son, budding basketball player Kiyan, and also snaps of her husband and son decked out in holiday-themed pajamas. The smiles were big and wide among the three, which clearly smashes all rumors that the marriage was well on its way to being over.

“Two grateful hearts = one happy kid. MERRY CHRISTMAS TO ALL. sending love to whoever needs it today. Thinking of you & praying for you,” Lala wrote in the caption of the photo with the family mugging playfully and complete with all the holiday emojis.

LaLa shared another photo of just the boys, with Dad and son looking extremely cozy and cool at the same time. Beautiful stuff for the holidays.

Anthony also made a strong comeback to the NBA with the Portland Trailblazers, suffered a left knee contusion a few days ago but has been a worthy contributor to the squad.

In fact, it’d be fair to say that of all the veteran free agent signings of the current season, Melo has proven that he has plenty left in the tank and helped the struggling Blazers move into the eighth slot in the stacked and competitive Western Conference.

Written By: Lance Strong Posted 4 hours ago

