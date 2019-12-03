Today in Hip-Hop history, Tupac released his hit, “California Love” featuring Dr. Dre.
The 1995 video sought inspiration from Mad Max, the 1985 futuristic movie starring Mel Gibson and Tina Turner.
“California Love” was the first single after Pac was released from jail and newly signed to Death Row Records.
The song stayed at number one on the Billboard chart for two weeks and Tupac was posthumously nominated for Grammys in the Best Rap Solo Performance and Best Rap Performance By a Duo or Group categories.
2Pac Dropped “California Love” Featuring Dr. Dre 24 Years Ago was originally published on boomphilly.com
