Fif Politics: 50 Cent Chops It Up With House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Lawmakers Regarding Diversity

Although 50 Cent might be the last person many would expect to be making a visit to Washington’s Capitol Hill to meet with lawmakers, do remember that he is one of the savviest business minds around. The G-Unit mogul sat with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other members of Congress to address the issue of diversity in the entertainment world.

The Hill reports that the artist born Curtis Jackson was in Washington on Wednesday (October 30) to discuss representation and diversity issues. The outlet also adds that Fif was also there to lobby on behalf of the Starz network to remain on Comcast/Xfinity’s service, which airs his popular Power series.

It appears that 50 Cent has some support from lawmakers as Rep. Bobby Rush tweeted out support for Power and Starz, while also saluting Fif and actress Naturi Naughton, who joined in the Washington visit.

The results of the meeting aren’t readily available but in a photo alongside Speaker Pelosi, Fif promised, “Big Changes Coming.”

Hate it or love it, shows like #Power matter b/c #RepresentationMatters. It is important that we see people who look like us in government AND on the big screen. Thank you @50Cent, @naturinaughton, & @STARZ for coming to speak w/ me about the importance of diverse programming. pic.twitter.com/hB4DO3nuI9 — Bobby L. Rush (@RepBobbyRush) October 30, 2019

