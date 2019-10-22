#CommunityConversationswMsEbonyJ: Hirsh Recreation Center (Interview)

Community Conversation
| 10.22.19
Dismiss

Children’s Hospital partnered with Hirsch Recreation Center to make sure the new center would be the perfect fit for the community.

While the location is still in the heart of Avondale on reading road, it has been remodeled, has new programs and will feature a walking trail.

Check out this interview to learn what you can expect for the new changes at Hirsch Recreation Center.

Learn more about the Hirsch HERE.

Ms. Ebony J Wynn “The Host That Does The Most”

Check me out  Sunday 11-3pm, Friday 7pm-9pm on RnB Cincy

Follow me on Twitter/ Instagram/ SnapChat: @MsEbonyj

#CommunityConversationswMsEbonyJ: Hirsh Recreation Center (Interview)  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Videos
Latest
Hypebeast Alert: An adidas X Prada Shoe Is…
 22 hours ago
10.22.19
‘NBA 2K20’ x Nike’s Gamer Exclusive Program Will…
 22 hours ago
10.22.19
Megan Thee Stallion & Iggy The Culture Vulture…
 22 hours ago
10.22.19
EXCLUSIVE: Check Out A Clip From The Season…
 23 hours ago
10.22.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close