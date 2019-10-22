Children’s Hospital partnered with Hirsch Recreation Center to make sure the new center would be the perfect fit for the community.

While the location is still in the heart of Avondale on reading road, it has been remodeled, has new programs and will feature a walking trail.

Check out this interview to learn what you can expect for the new changes at Hirsch Recreation Center.

Learn more about the Hirsch HERE.

Ms. Ebony J Wynn “The Host That Does The Most”

Check me out Sunday 11-3pm, Friday 7pm-9pm on RnB Cincy

Follow me on Twitter/ Instagram/ SnapChat: @MsEbonyj

#CommunityConversationswMsEbonyJ: Hirsh Recreation Center (Interview) was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Written By: Ms Ebony J Posted 12 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: