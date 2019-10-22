#CommunityConversations Decandance Productions

10.22.19
Domestic Violence effect both men and women.

1 out of 3 women and 1 out of 4 men have been victims of physical violence by an intimate partner.

Decandance Production put on the Boo Bash to raise money for the Abuse & Rape Criss Shelter.

Cora Greenwood

Source: Leah White / Staff

Check out this the interview to learn more about Decandance Production and what you can do help the Abuse and Rape Criss Shelter.

