CommunityConversations Decandance Productions

Domestic Violence effect both men and women.
1 out of 3 women and 1 out of 4 men have been victims of physical violence by an intimate partner.
Decandance Production put on the Boo Bash to raise money for the Abuse & Rape Criss Shelter.
Check out this the interview to learn more about Decandance Production and what you can do help the Abuse and Rape Criss Shelter.
