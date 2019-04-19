Top things to do in Cincinnati this weekend: April 18-21

CINCINNATI — Bounce into your weekend with Hop Fest, a party celebrating Cincinnati’s beer history and plenty of Easter-related events.

“Cincinnati Beer” Book Release Party: 8-11:30 p.m. Friday. Arnold’s Bar and Grill, 210 E. Eighth St., Downtown. Free. Local author and historian Michael Morgan has a passion for beer. Morgan is the president of Queen City History & Education, Ltd. He published his first book related to Cincinnati’s beer history “Over-the-Rhine: When Beer Was King” in 2010. Morgan will celebrate the release of his follow-up book, “Cincinnati Beer” with a party at Arnold’s. The event will include live music by The Part-Time Gentlemen and a small-batch Scottish ale by MadTree Brewing on tap. For more information visit the event Facebook page.

Hop Fest at Hop Scotch: 2-9 p.m. Saturday. Hop Scotch, 251 Calhoun St., CUF. $30 in advance; $40 at the door. 21 and over. Craft beer and whiskey bar, Hop Scotch is hosting its inaugural Hop Fest this Saturday. Admission to the festival will include 15 five-ounce samples from 40-50 beers on tap, appetizers and swag from brewers and brewery representatives. Hop Fest is broken down into two session. The first will take place from 2-5 p.m. and the second session is set for 6-9 p.m. hopscotchohio.ticketspice.com

Easter Brunch at Hotel Covington: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Hotel Covington, 638 Madison Ave., Covington. $60 adults; $50 seniors; $18 children 4-12; free children under 4. The third annual Easter brunch buffet at Coppin’s restaurant in the Hotel Covington is a great way to spend time with your family this Sunday. The buffet will feature a grits station, cold cured bar featuring smoked salmon and lox w with accoutrement, hot dishes including goetta benedict and mini frittatas, fruits, sweets and Easter ham. hotelcovington.com

