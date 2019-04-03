Pardison Fontaine Details How He And Cardi B First Linked Years Ago Before Fame | Boom 103.9 Exclusive

From Newburgh, New York to the national spotlight, Pardison Fontaine has come a long way over these past two years. The “Backin’ It Up” rapper has one of the biggest hits of the year featuring Cardi B, and now is gearing up for the next phase in his musical career.

Pardi joined Boom 103.9’s Tizz The Influence for an exclusive interview (no Tizz didn’t wear the suit for the interview).

They kicked things off by talking about Pardi coming up in Newburgh, NY, which is about 60 miles north of New York City. That relationship with the NYC – him and his team heavily promoted their music in the area – was how Cardi B first heard of Pardison Fontaine.

He goes into detail about his organic relationship with Cardi B for the past few years, and how that relationship lead to the creation of “Backin’ It Up” over time. In a GQ interview in 2018, Pardison detailed working with Cardi B on “Bodak Yellow”, which became the longest-running No. 1 on the Billboard 100 by a solo woman rapper.

He even thanks the #BardiGang for being the reason for the release of the single, because it was his plan to hold onto it a little longer, but the social media pressure from her fan base strong armed him into dropping the song, and the rest is history.

He’s been nominated for the XXL Freshman cover, has his city highlighting him at Knicks games, and all this happening before an official debut project. He wasn’t ready to give us an exact release date or expected features, but just expect this to only be the start of something special with Pardison Fontaine.

