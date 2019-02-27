Gary’s Tea: Nicki Minaj Doesn’t Think She Owes Tracy Chapman Money, Jamie Foxx Might Be A Single Man Again & More

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Nicki Minaj is making headlines again over a song she did with Nas that leaked. Tracy Chapman is trying to sue Minaj for copyright infringement, but she believes she didn’t do anything wrong.

The song Minaj sampled was “Baby Can I Hold You” and it seems that Chapman isn’t going down without a fight and a check. Da Brat mentioned that Minaj should only have to give up a certain amount of money if she used a lot of the song.

In other entertainment news, Jamie Foxx was at the Oscars parties alone and people are pretty shocked about it. Gary With Da Tea is reporting that Foxx is single and no longer with Katie Holmes.

The two allegedly dated for a long time, but may just have called it quits.

