Michael Jackson’s Family Defends Singer Ahead Of ‘Leaving Neverland’ TV Premiere

(AllHipHop News) HBO is set to air the Leaving Neverland documentary on March 3 at 8 pm ET. With the controversial film premiering on the cable network this Sunday, Michael Jackson’s family is pushing back against allegations that the late entertainment megastar sexually abused Wade Robson and Jimmy Safechuck when they were children.

Jackson family members sat down with Gayle King for CBS This Morning. Even though he admitted he has not seen Leaving Neverland, Marlon Jackson stated, “I want them to understand and know that this documentary is not telling the truth. There has not been not one piece of evidence that corroborates their story.”

First on @CBSThisMorning: Michael Jackson’s family is speaking out about sexual abuse allegations against the singer in an explosive new documentary, #LeavingNeverland. Wade Robson and James Safechuck claim Jackson abused them for years when they were children. pic.twitter.com/ZfMEmDx38W — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) February 27, 2019

King also asked the Jacksons about accusations that Michael would have “slumber parties” with minors that supposedly included the adult sleeping in the same bed as other people’s kids. MJ’s nephew Taj Jackson responded, “It’s very innocent but I think, the fault on my uncle was he didn’t have that bone in his body to look at it the other way. His naivete was his downfall in a way.”

This is not the first time Taj has slammed Leaving Neverland. He tweeted in January, “I’m so tired of these lies about my uncle. MJ fam, I see all your comments and messages about wanting to fight back. I doubt the media wants to learn the truth or is even interested in it. Negativity sells. But please post below on what we all can do to expose this documentary.”

