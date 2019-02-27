Offset Apologizes To His Fans For Feuding With Chris Brown Over 21 Savage Meme

(AllHipHop News) Offset stopped by The Breakfast Club for an hour-long interview. The discussion included the Migos member talking about his Father of 4 album, his children, his relationship with Cardi B, and a lot more.

Charlamagne Tha God also asked Offset about his recent beef with R&B singer Chris Brown. The feud flared up when CB posted a video on Instagram that made fun of 21 Savage actually being born in England. Set took issue with the joke directed at his Without Warning collaborator and wrote “memes ain’t funny lame” in Brown’s IG comment section.

“I don’t even want to talk about that,” responded the “Red Room” rhymer to Charlamagne’s question. “I apologize to my fans and my folk. Who I am, I ain’t even supposed to be replying. That’s my fault for going on shorty’s sh*t.”

Offset added, “The disrespect, it’s hard to tolerate it. From my background, I was taught to adjust to disrespect and handle disrespect. But I be seeing who I am sometimes like, ‘Damn.’ Cause it could go so left field and when it goes left field ain’t nobody gonna do nothing but point… At the end of the day, you don’t get no stripes for that. I’m not trying to get stripes. I’m trying to get money. I’m trying to have my family together. I got these kids.”

21 Savage also addressed the online cracks about his current immigration situation. After being released from an ICE detention facility in Georgia, the Atlanta-raised hitmaker spoke with New York Times writer Jon Caramanica.

“Some of them was funny – I ain’t gonna lie. I was appreciative of that. I coulda been another person who just, ‘He locked up? Damn,’ and nobody said nothing,” expressed the rhymer born Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph. “Some people, I see why they was mad. It ain’t about the meme, it’s about the bigger picture.”

SOURCE

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: