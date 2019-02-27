Free Agent Foles: Nick Foles Is Officially A Free Agent, Eagles Won’t Place Franchise Tag

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles will not have the franchise tag placed on him, general manager Howie Roseman said Wednesday.

Foles’ primary objective this offseason was to find a team he could call his own following two incredible seasons as Carson Wentz’s backup.

The legend of Nick Foles will have to continue in another city. The Philadelphia Eagles WILL NOT place the franchise tag on Foles, according to GM Howie Roseman.

Related: WOW: Eagles Fan Was Late To Her Own Wedding For A Game

“We’re going to let Nick Foles be a free agent,” Roseman said at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis. “He deserves an opportunity to lead a team.”

Foles’ will now be able to choose which team he ends up with, and is looking to be a starter in the NFL.

I would love to lead a team,” Foles said at the close of the 2018 season. “The starter thing, leading a team, impacting a locker room … that’s why we play the game, to impact people, to create an atmosphere.”

Originally drafted by the Eagles in the third round in 2012, Foles was traded to the St. Louis Rams prior to the 2015 season.

He resigned with the Eagles in 2017, which turned out to be one of the most important moves in franchise history, as Foles took over for an injured Carson Wentz down the stretch that year and helped the team to its first-ever Super Bowl title.

Nick will remain a Philadelphia sports legend for the rest of time, and I can speak for all Eagles fans, as we can’t thank him enough for being apart of the first Super Bowl to ever come to Philadelphia. Take a moment and relive some of our favorite moments from the Super Bowl celebration!

Views From The Philadelphia Eagles 2018 Super Bowl Parade Celebration 21 photos Launch gallery Views From The Philadelphia Eagles 2018 Super Bowl Parade Celebration 1. Eagles Parade 2018 Source:R1 Digital 1 of 21 2. Eagles Parade 2018 Source:R1 Digital 2 of 21 3. Eagles Parade 2018 Source:R1 Digital 3 of 21 4. Eagles Parade 2018 Source:R1 Digital 4 of 21 5. Eagles Parade 2018 Source:R1 Digital 5 of 21 6. Eagles Parade 2018 Source:R1 Digital 6 of 21 7. Eagles Parade 2018 Source:R1 Digital 7 of 21 8. Eagles Parade 2018 Source:R1 Digital 8 of 21 9. Eagles Parade 2018 Source:R1 Digital 9 of 21 10. Eagles Parade 2018 Source:R1 Digital 10 of 21 11. Eagles Parade 2018 Source:R1 Digital 11 of 21 12. Eagles Parade 2018 Source:R1 Digital 12 of 21 13. Eagles Parade 2018 Source:R1 Digital 13 of 21 14. Eagles Parade 2018 Source:R1 Digital 14 of 21 15. Eagles Parade 2018 Source:R1 Digital 15 of 21 16. Eagles Parade 2018 Source:R1 Digital 16 of 21 17. Eagles Parade 2018 Source:R1 Digital 17 of 21 18. Eagles Parade 2018 Source:R1 Digital 18 of 21 19. Eagles Parade 2018 Source:R1 Digital 19 of 21 20. Eagles Parade 2018 Source:R1 Digital 20 of 21 21. Eagles Parade 2018 Source:R1 Digital 21 of 21 Skip ad Continue reading Views From The Philadelphia Eagles 2018 Super Bowl Parade Celebration Views From The Philadelphia Eagles 2018 Super Bowl Parade Celebration

By: @JustInMyView

Free Agent Foles: Nick Foles Is Officially A Free Agent, Eagles Won’t Place Franchise Tag was originally published on hot1079philly.com