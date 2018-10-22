Heat styling is poised as a natural’s worst enemy and for good reason. It can threaten your new growth by drying out your hair follicles and damaging your curl pattern, not to mention be harsh on the pockets with speciality salons charging north of $100 to do blow outs that fizzle with the slightest hint of moisture in the air (like mine did below).

Still, heat styling provides a fun way to switch things up and when you’re creative with accessories you can hold on to sleeker strands for quite a while. Here are my 5 favorite ways to extend my blowout for a few extra days.

5 Ways to Extend Your Blowout When You Have Natural Hair was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

