CLOSE
Music & Entertainment
Home > Music & Entertainment

Black Lives Matter Signs Damaged Or Stolen In Several Cities, Police Say

A BLM sign was stolen from a church over the weekend in Maryland.

1 reads
Leave a comment

Several alarming reports of stolen and defaced Black Lives Matter signs at churches and other locations have emerged in recent years.

RELATED: White Woman Arrested For Vandalizing Black Lives Matter Signs, Salting Yard

A BLM sign was taken from a church in Maryland on Saturday (Sept. 15), an Anne Arundel police spokesman confirmed to CBS-owned WJZ. On Sunday, the Unitarian Universalist Church in Annapolis reported the theft of the sign, which was hung outside of the building in 2015. Police are still searching for the person or people responsible for the crime, according to the outlet.

Communities have responded to the vandalism in multiple ways, such as re-hanging their signs, erecting new ones and other forms of activism. After the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Winston-Salem in North Carolina discovered their BLM banner was taken and the word, “White” was spray-painted across its doors in April, faith leaders met to denounce racism. The church has dealt with repeated vandalism since late 2015, the Winston-Salem Journal reported.

Also, hundreds of students at Boston College walked out of classes for an anti-racism rally after two BLM signs were damaged on their campus last October, the Boston Globe reported. Vandals scrawled the word, “Don’t” to change the signs to say “Black Lives Don’t Matter.”

Several faith, university and residential communities across the nation have shown that they will continue to stand up against racism and injustice by hanging their banners, erecting signs or holding onto their flags in support of Black Lives Matter.

SEE ALSO:

Where Is Amber Guyger? Dallas Cop Who Killed Botham Jean Moves Out Of Apartment Complex Where She Shot Him

There’s Growing Concern That Police Are Not Seriously Investigating The Murder Of Botham Jean

70th Emmy Awards - Creative Perspective

The Blackest Moments From The 2018 Emmys

8 photos Launch gallery

The Blackest Moments From The 2018 Emmys

Continue reading The Blackest Moments From The 2018 Emmys

The Blackest Moments From The 2018 Emmys

Last night the Emmys aired and trended all over social media. Unfortunately, only three awards (out of 26) were given to Black talent: Regina King for outstanding lead actress in a limited series or TV movie for "Seven Seconds," Thandie Newton for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series in "Westworld" and "RuPaul's Drag Race" for outstanding reality/competition series. However, beyond the awards, there were some big moments that had Twitter on fire. See Also: President Donald Trump's Voter Fraud Claims Could Lead To More Voter Suppression From Jenifer Lewis' epic outfit to Michael Che's button pushing skits, check out last night's Blackest moments.

Black Lives Matter Signs Damaged Or Stolen In Several Cities, Police Say was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
2016 Hot 97 Summer Jam
Kanye Announces Two New Albums On The Way
 11 hours ago
09.18.18
Yo Gotti, Webbie, DJ Drama & Future Invade The Whoolywood Shuffle
Webbie Talks About Publicly Shaming Kids & Their…
 12 hours ago
09.18.18
G Herbo
The Wiz Warm Up: Tatum and G Herbo
 12 hours ago
09.18.18
Won’t Miss You: Roseanne Barr Claims Spin-Off ‘The…
 13 hours ago
09.18.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close