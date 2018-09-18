Kanye’s White Yeezys Get a Release Date

Go ahead and mark it on your calendars. Adidas and Kanye West have announced the release date for the return of the Triple White Yeezy Boost 350 V2 for this fall.

The colorway was originally released back in April, but the mid-September return marks the first time Adidas and Kanye have re-released a colorway.

The popular sneaker will go on pre-sale on the Adidas website this Thursday, and will be at Adidas retailers on Friday.

How much will the shoe cost you ask? Well, this re-release will set you back around $220.

