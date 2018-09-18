After dissing Tiffany Haddish on the radio last week, Katt Williams made peace with Haddish at last night’s Emmys.

Tiffany posted pictures on Instagram of her and Katt. One with him kneeling down to her and others with the two of them smiling and embracing.

Why were they beefing in the first place? Well, last week Katt went on the radio and said that Tiffany “hadn’t proven herself” as a touring comedian among other things that went viral.

Katt Williams And Tiffany Haddish Make Peace At The Emmys was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: