CLOSE
9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

Remy Ma And Papoose Get VH1 Reality Show

0 reads
Leave a comment
Remy Ma & Papoose

Source: VH1 / VH1

Love & Hip Hop has spawned another spin-off.

Remy Ma and Papoose are in love and expecting a baby and now we are all going to get to see how their life unfolds.

Vh1 announced that their show “Meet The Mackies” will premiere by Oct. 1.

Remy Ma and Papoose have been together for 13 years and have been married for 10 years.

The couple stayed together despite Remy being locked up for seven years during that period.

Remy Ma And Papoose Get VH1 Reality Show was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Drake Took Almost $200K Worth of L’s In…
 27 mins ago
09.19.18
Lil Uzi Vert Allegedly References Heaven’s Gate Cult…
 29 mins ago
09.19.18
Amber Rose Says They’re Stealing Her Swag, Calls…
 56 mins ago
09.19.18
Jordan To Drop Some New/OG “Fresh Prince” V’s…
 2 hours ago
09.19.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close