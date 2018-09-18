Remy Ma And Papoose Get VH1 Reality Show

Love & Hip Hop has spawned another spin-off.

Remy Ma and Papoose are in love and expecting a baby and now we are all going to get to see how their life unfolds.

Vh1 announced that their show “Meet The Mackies” will premiere by Oct. 1.

Remy Ma and Papoose have been together for 13 years and have been married for 10 years.

The couple stayed together despite Remy being locked up for seven years during that period.

