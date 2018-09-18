CLOSE
Katt Williams and Tiffany Haddish Squash Beef At The Emmys

Katt didn't really want the smoke.

Tiffany Haddish

Katt Williams really didn’t want all the smoke. The actor and comedian ended up squashing his beef with Tiffany Haddish at yesterday’s (Sept. 18) Emmy Awards. 

Last week, Williams went in on Haddish, questioning the Girls Trip actress’ credentials as a comedian. She responded by basically saying she would see Williams at the Emmys, where both were the recipients of awards.

So at the Emmys, Haddish posted a series of photos of Williams kneeling in front of her. Looks like he knew he went too far and was making amends.

“#emmys2018 #success #winners,” read her caption of the pic. True indeed.

Respect the Black woman, Katt Williams.

Photo: WENN.com

