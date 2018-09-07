CLOSE
Twitter Bans Struggle Conspiracy Theory Nut Alex Jones & InfoWars Permanently

The company asserts that Jones has continually violated the terms of the service by demonstrating "abusive behavior" repeatedly.

Alex Jones and his controversial hub of conspiracy theories, InfoWars, will need a new way to get out their message. Twitter permanently banned Jones and his outlet from using any of its related services.

NBC News reports:

“Today, we permanently suspended @realalexjones and @infowars from Twitter and Periscope,” the company tweeted on Thursday. “We took this action based on new reports of Tweets and videos posted yesterday that violate our abusive behavior policy, in addition to the accounts’ past violations.”

Infowars did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Jones had approximately 900,000 followers on Twitter, while Infowars had around 430,000.

The outlet adds that Jones was banned because he posted a video of him verbally confronting CNN reporter Oliver Darcy. Jones was recently booted from Facebook and YouTube for similar reasons. Apple also has joined the growing list of media companies that have ousted Jones from their channels.

