RussRant: Trump Is A Fraud

Donald Trump went from Being Putin’s best friend, to trying to clean up his act, back to being Putin’s best friend. When he gave his speech claiming to have previously misspoken it looked as if he were an elementary school student reading in front of the class. Russ says that nothing about that speech seemed genuine, especially since shortly after Trump was back on twitter being Putin’s ally. “Our alleged leader is a fraud,” said Russ.

