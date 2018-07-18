#RussRant: Trump Is A Fraud

Russ Parr Morning Show
| 07.18.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Donald Trump went from Being Putin’s best friend, to trying to clean up his act, back to being Putin’s best friend. When he gave his speech claiming to have previously misspoken it looked as if he were an elementary school student reading in front of the class. Russ says that nothing about that speech seemed genuine, especially since shortly after Trump was back on twitter being Putin’s ally. “Our alleged leader is a fraud,” said Russ.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show  On Facebook Too!

#RussRant: Trump Is A Fraud was originally published on blackamericaweb.comfeed

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Healthy Meals: How To Make Walnut Kale Berry…
 9 hours ago
07.18.18
50 Cent Backs Off Clowning Atlanta Out Of…
 17 hours ago
07.18.18
Kanye West Wanted To Shoot Pornographic Videos For…
 17 hours ago
07.18.18
Chance The Rapper’s New Album Is NOT Coming…
 18 hours ago
07.18.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close