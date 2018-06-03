Rickey Smiley doesn’t care what time it is he’s always ready to prank someone. He called up a mans car wash and mentioned that someone stole his girlfriends left over Benihana’s out the car. Rickey told the man he also took his dime bag of weed and wants his money from that as well.
The man on the phone began to get frustrated and told him that they would never do that and not to call his business again. Rickey began to talk aboyt lobster fried rice and how his girlfriend never had that before so she was excited. After that Rickey told him that his car wash is dirty and the man told him if he ever called back again he would wax his butt.
Rickey Smiley Behind The Scenes At The LIT AF Tour [PHOTOS]
Rickey Smiley Behind The Scenes At The LIT AF Tour [PHOTOS]
1. Rickey Smiley Behind The Scenes At The LIT AF TourSource:Breakwind Ent. 1 of 7
2. Rickey Smiley Behind The Scenes At The LIT AF TourSource:Breakwind Ent. 2 of 7
3. Rickey Smiley Behind The Scenes At The LIT AF TourSource:Breakwind Ent. 3 of 7
4. Rickey Smiley Behind The Scenes At The LIT AF TourSource:Breakwind Ent. 4 of 7
5. Rickey Smiley Behind The Scenes At The LIT AF TourSource:Breakwind Ent. 5 of 7
6. Rickey Smiley Behind The Scenes At The LIT AF TourSource:Breakwind Ent. 6 of 7
7. Rickey Smiley Behind The Scenes At The LIT AF TourSource:Breakwind Ent. 7 of 7
Rickey Smiley Prank Calls A Car Wash [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com