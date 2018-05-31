Why The Rasheeda Pregnancy Rumors Probably Aren’t True [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Rumors are circulating that Rasheeda from “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” is pregnant. Gary With Da Tea spoke about how people claim she has a baby bump, but he doesn’t think it’s true. We will just have to wait to see if she confirms it later.

Evelyn Lozada and Tami Roman recently got into a verbal altercation on “Basketball Wives.” The two have a very rocky relationship and it looks like they won’t be friends ever again. Gary also spoke about Dr. Dre building a huge compound under his mega mansion in LA.

