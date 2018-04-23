The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Prank Call: 68-Year-Old Babysitter’s Credentials Get Questioned [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 hour ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Roy Wood Jr. came at the wrong grandmother. He called to see if she can bring his 7 kids by and she was okay with it, but then he ban asking about her licensing. The women mentioned that these kids are family and she doesn’t care about what the state says.

After he got loud with her she began to give him an attitude. Roy told her that he would cut her oxygen tank and that’s when she cursed him out. Make sure you listen to hear what else she said to him.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Prank Call: Mother Defends Son Accused Of Soiling Himself [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Prank Call: Mom Gets Heated After Her Son Takes $50K Vehicle From Radio Station [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Prank Call: Roy Wood Jr. Gets Checked For Calling A Man’s Fiancèe A Liar [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens

Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens 2018 [PHOTOS]

46 photos Launch gallery

Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens 2018 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens 2018 [PHOTOS]

Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens 2018 [PHOTOS]

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
26 items
Remembering A Legend: Luther Vandross [PHOTOS]
 3 days ago
04.20.18
Idris Elba Lands New Netflix Comedy Series ‘Turn…
 4 days ago
04.19.18
2018 MTV VMA’s Music Awards Will Return To…
 4 days ago
04.19.18
Kodak Black Gets One Year In Jail
 4 days ago
04.19.18
18 items
Women’s Empowerment 2018: Fashion Show [PHOTOS]
 5 days ago
04.17.18
18 items
Winning Since Way Back: Faith Evans Shines At…
 5 days ago
04.17.18
10 items
Totally “Worth” It — Anthony Brown & Group…
 5 days ago
04.17.18
Meek Mill Speaks To Don Lemon In CNN…
 5 days ago
04.17.18
Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar Top 2018 Billboard Music…
 5 days ago
04.17.18
‘Dear White People’ Drops Season 2 Teaser +…
 6 days ago
04.17.18
23 items
Still Got It! Bell Biv Devoe Performs At…
 6 days ago
04.17.18
Recall On More Than 200 Million Eggs Over…
 6 days ago
04.17.18
Angela Rye Is Team Cardi All The Way!…
 6 days ago
04.17.18
37 items
Women’s Empowerment 2018: Deitrick Haddon Electrifies The Stage…
 1 week ago
04.15.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now