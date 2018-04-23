Prank Call: 68-Year-Old Babysitter’s Credentials Get Questioned [EXCLUSIVE]

Roy Wood Jr. came at the wrong grandmother. He called to see if she can bring his 7 kids by and she was okay with it, but then he ban asking about her licensing. The women mentioned that these kids are family and she doesn’t care about what the state says.

After he got loud with her she began to give him an attitude. Roy told her that he would cut her oxygen tank and that’s when she cursed him out. Make sure you listen to hear what else she said to him.

